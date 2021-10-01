Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after getting into confrontation with women near ‘A’ Mountain

A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late...
A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late Thursday, Sept. 30, city police said.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late Thursday, Sept. 30, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Sergio Edward Cabeza-Debaca was shot near Mission and West 36th Street, which is just south of ‘A’ Mountain.

The TPD said the 40-year-old Cabeza-Debaca, who died at a local hospital, got into a confrontation with two women before the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspects are being sought.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school
Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
UPDATE: Suspect identified following standoff in midtown neighborhood
Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren
Authorities are at a death scene in Oro Valley.
Death investigation underway in Oro Valley
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on I-10
Man dead after being hit by unmarked PCSD vehicle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies on scene of single-vehicle collision on Tucson’s west side