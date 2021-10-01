Police: Man fatally shot after getting into confrontation with women near ‘A’ Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late Thursday, Sept. 30, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Sergio Edward Cabeza-Debaca was shot near Mission and West 36th Street, which is just south of ‘A’ Mountain.

The TPD said the 40-year-old Cabeza-Debaca, who died at a local hospital, got into a confrontation with two women before the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspects are being sought.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

