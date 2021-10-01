Second round of SR 77/Oracle Road paving work to begin Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin the second round of pavement replacement work on State Route 77/Oracle Road on Sunday, Oct. 3, with plans to pave four miles of the highway by late 2021.

The work will take place on the southern end of the project, with paving operations on Miracle Mile between Interstate 10 and Oracle Road and on Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to River Road.

Most of the work will occur overnight, with paving and lane restrictions scheduled Sundays through Thursdays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The first paving will begin along southbound Oracle Road at Miracle Mile. Crews will pave turning lanes before working on travel lanes.

During work hours, drivers can expect large vehicles and equipment on the roadway to remove the existing pavement and then install new asphalt. Crews will work on one lane at a time. Drivers should also expect uneven pavement and reduced speed limits through December. One lane of travel will remain open during pavement operations.

The new pavement is one of many improvements planned as part of a two-year, $34 million project to improve the highway between Interstate 10 and Oracle Road, as well as on Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia.

While the entire length of the project will involve replacing worn pavement, the section between Ina and Magee roads will see significant improvements. The upgrades include curb and gutter, sidewalks and LED lighting between River and Ina roads, with curb and gutter between Ina and Magee roads.

This summer, ADOT completed the first pavement replacement work on 1.5 miles of Oracle Road between Calle Concordia and Magee Road at the northern end of the project. Additional pavement work will resume in 2022.

Drivers should expect some daytime lane restrictions and delays throughout the project. ADOT will maintain access to the roughly 1,100 businesses in the corridor.

For more information about the project, please visit azdot.gov/SR77.

