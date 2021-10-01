TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies on scene of single-vehicle collision on Tucson’s west side
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are currently on the scene on a single-vehicle roll over collision at San Joaquin Rd. and Sandario Rd.
Traffic will be blocked in all directions around this intersection.
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
