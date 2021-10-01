Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies on scene of single-vehicle collision on Tucson’s west side

(Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are currently on the scene on a single-vehicle roll over collision at San Joaquin Rd. and Sandario Rd.

Traffic will be blocked in all directions around this intersection.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school
Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
UPDATE: Suspect identified following standoff in midtown neighborhood
Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said a driver died following a three-vehicle accident at the...
Driver dies following three-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side
Arizona Department of Transportation is working to improve SR 77.
Second round of SR 77/Oracle Road paving work to begin Sunday
City leaders said there’s been some confusion because some think this is another construction...
City adds sections of the Sunshine Mile to Overlay District
Confusion over new sections of Sunshine Mile
Confusion over new sections of Sunshine Mile