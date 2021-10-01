Two dead after helicopter, plane collide mid-air near Chandler Airport

Advertise
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people died after a plane and helicopter crashed near Chandler Municipal Airport near McQueen and Queen Creek early Friday, Oct. 1.

Initial reports of a crash came in around 7:30 a.m.

Fire officials said it was a mid-air collision between a helicopter and fixed-wing plane. The plane was able to land but the helicopter crashed and caught on fire.

Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed little remnants of the helicopter, showcasing mostly burned wreckage. In an interview with fire officials, they confirmed two people have died. Their identities or ages haven’t been released.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans says the airport will be closed. Roads in the area near McQueen and Queen Creek are also closed. It’s not yet clear when roads in the area will reopen or when air traffic will resume.

Police said the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted. They are asking anyone who saw the crash to call police at 480-782-4130.

