Victim advocates called to crime scenes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a deadly trend. Last year, the US experienced a 30% increase in homicides, making it the biggest single-year spike on record.

Tucson has now doubled the national rate. Murder has tragically jumped about 65% from last year, stretching law enforcement thin.

Now, a new program is helping detectives solve crimes by getting support to grieving families immediately.

“It’s not uncommon for detectives to go knock on a parent’s door at two in the morning to say, ‘Hey, your son or daughter has been a victim of a homicide’,” said Sgt. Scott Haynes with the Tucson Police Department’s Homicide Unit. “If that case is unsolved, the detective is torn between spending time with the family and showing compassion, and then wanting to go start up surveillance, serve search warrants, process evidence.”

Every time there’s a homicide, police officers notify Homicide Survivors; a nonprofit offering emotional, legal and financial help. Depending on their caseload, it could take up to a week for officers to brief victim advocates.

“Yes, our roles are different and we are serving the same people, so how can we really do that and honor them and be trauma informed?” asked Paloma Sainz.

Sainz now partially works out of TPD headquarters. She is one of two victim advocates on call 24/7.

“We are starting to respond on scene, as well as being there giving death notifications,” Sainz said.

Once there is no threat to safety and witness statements have been collected, officers introduce advocates to the victim’s loved ones.

“It does speed things up,” said Sgt. Haynes. “[Officers] have picked up on some things from the advocates.”

The partnership comes at a critical time. With an increasing workload, the Homicide Unit has had to pull resources from other departments.

“We had our 69th homicide of the year,” said Sgt. Haynes. “Last year to date, we were in the mid-40s.”

“Our caseload has [tripled],” Sainz said.

The program was piloted in May and officially launched this summer. Sainz is now working to expand it.

“I think it’s going to take off nationally,” said Sgt. Haynes. “We’ve been taking some phone calls and sharing what we are doing.”

