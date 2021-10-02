Arizona Supreme Court to weigh in on vaccine mandates, Critical Race Theory in schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over several issues pertaining to schools next month.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether school districts can impose vaccine mandates or teach Critical Race Theory. The next hearing is slated for Nov. 2.

State Attorney General Mark Brnovich said both have “no place” in public schools.

“I am pleased the Arizona Supreme Court accepted jurisdiction in the case because Arizonans deserve clarity as soon as possible,” Brnovich said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.