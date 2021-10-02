FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions with near-normal temperatures for the first weekend of October
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another area of low pressure moves in bringing a chance for rain by Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low-60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
