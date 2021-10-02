FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions with near-normal temperatures for the first weekend of October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another area of low pressure moves in bringing a chance for rain by Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.