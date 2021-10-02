Advertise
Mexican baseball fiesta coming to Kino Stadium

By Yasmine Lopez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 10th annual Vamos A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiestas will be back at the Kino Stadium after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Kino stadium is expected to see large crowds throughout the weekend. In previous years, the event brought in over 5,000 fans.

This is the Mexican Baseball Fiesta’s last stop. Before, they toured in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

This year’s event includes four Mexican Pacific League teams: Mayos de Navojoa, Águilas de Mexicali, Yaquis de Obregón and, the fan favorite, Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo.

But the athletes aren’t the only thing catching eyes this weekend. One guy, or what he’s making, is giving out the real Mexican stadium experience: A cup of kettle chips with a combination of salsa and lime.

It’s as simple as that, and it’s the perfect spicy snack to enjoy while watching the game.

And it’s made at your seat! This guy is the real MVP!

Friday night is expected to sell out as MBF announced the return of Sonoran band, La Brissa, following their doubleheader.

Expect many more venders throughout the park selling food and merch.

Get your tickets online to avoid the lines. Arrive early, and don’t forget to bring cash.

