TFD participates in ‘Cook Like a Firefighter’ competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each fall, fire departments from all across Arizona participate in the Arizona Burn Foundation’s “Cook Like a Firefighter” competition, where participating teams choose their favorite home-made recipe and record it.

The Tucson Fire Department is participating, with their dish being Greek chicken feta bowls. To watch the video, click here .

To vote for TFD, click the tweet below and scan the QR code. The last day to vote is Oct. 8.

Cook like a firefighter!! Vote for @TucsonFireDept For a great cause in collaboration with @arizonaburn 🗳 🗳 🗳 👨‍🍳👨🏻‍🚒 See the QR code below. Greek Chicken Feta Bowls…for the win!! 🚒🚒🚒 pic.twitter.com/SCUIOqk0dA — TFDChiefChuckRyan (@TFDChiefRyan) October 2, 2021

All proceeds help fund the Arizona Burn Foundation’s prevention programs.

