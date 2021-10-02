TFD participates in ‘Cook Like a Firefighter’ competition
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each fall, fire departments from all across Arizona participate in the Arizona Burn Foundation’s “Cook Like a Firefighter” competition, where participating teams choose their favorite home-made recipe and record it.
The Tucson Fire Department is participating, with their dish being Greek chicken feta bowls. To watch the video, click here.
To vote for TFD, click the tweet below and scan the QR code. The last day to vote is Oct. 8.
All proceeds help fund the Arizona Burn Foundation’s prevention programs.
