Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TPD searching for missing 72-year-old woman

Angelica Sandoval was last seen on Tucson's east side.
Angelica Sandoval was last seen on Tucson's east side.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 1.

Authorities Angelica Sandoval was seen around noon at a bus stop on the corner of Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot.

She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt and blue jeans. She typically uses a black cane.

Anyone who finds her is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school
Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
UPDATE: Suspect identified following standoff in midtown neighborhood
Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park

Latest News

Missing indigenous people
Arizona ranks third highest in missing indigenous people across the country
Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park
A hearing in the Arizona Supreme Court is set for Nov. 2.
Arizona Supreme Court to weigh in on vaccine mandates, Critical Race Theory in schools
Mexican Baseball Fiesta
Mexican baseball fiesta coming to Kino Stadium