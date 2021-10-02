TPD searching for missing 72-year-old woman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 1.
Authorities Angelica Sandoval was seen around noon at a bus stop on the corner of Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot.
She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt and blue jeans. She typically uses a black cane.
Anyone who finds her is urged to call 911.
