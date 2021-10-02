TPD searching for missing 72-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 1.

Authorities Angelica Sandoval was seen around noon at a bus stop on the corner of Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot.

She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt and blue jeans. She typically uses a black cane.

Anyone who finds her is urged to call 911.

