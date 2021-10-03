Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow

By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mild weather remain today, before a weather system brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region later on Monday into Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 60% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Oro Valley
A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late...
Police: Man fatally shot after getting into confrontation with women near ‘A’ Mountain
Opting out of Tucson city vaccine mandate
In Tucson, nearly half medical and religious exemptions denied
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on I-10
Man dead after being hit by unmarked PCSD vehicle
Bashas’ to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions with near-normal temperatures for the first weekend of October
KOLD 530 FORECAST OCT 2, 2021
KOLD 5:30 FORECAST OCT. 2, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First weekend of October will actually feel like it!