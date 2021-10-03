FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mild weather remain today, before a weather system brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region later on Monday into Tuesday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: 60% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.