FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mild weather remain today, before a weather system brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region later on Monday into Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 60% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

