FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper level area of low pressure will help spread moisture across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level area of low pressure will help to spread moisture back into southern Arizona on Monday, leading to a slight chance of a shower late Monday with better rain chances on Tuesday. Total rainfall accumulations should be less than 0.10″ with slightly higher amounts possible across the higher elevations east of Tucson. Sunny skies return on Wednesday.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE. HIGH 95

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. RAIN CHANCE 50%. HIGH 86

WEDNESDAY: TURNING SUNNY. MILD. HIGH 87

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 89

FRIDAY: SUNNY SKIES. HIGH: 89

SATURDAY: CONTINUED SUNNY. HIGH:89

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.