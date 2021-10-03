Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper level area of low pressure will help spread moisture across southern Arizona

(Source: Tucson News Now)
By Mark Murray
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level area of low pressure will help to spread moisture back into southern Arizona on Monday, leading to a slight chance of a shower late Monday with better rain chances on Tuesday. Total rainfall accumulations should be less than 0.10″ with slightly higher amounts possible across the higher elevations east of Tucson. Sunny skies return on Wednesday.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE. HIGH 95

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. RAIN CHANCE 50%. HIGH 86

WEDNESDAY: TURNING SUNNY. MILD. HIGH 87

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 89

FRIDAY: SUNNY SKIES. HIGH: 89

SATURDAY: CONTINUED SUNNY. HIGH:89

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Oro Valley
A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late...
Police: Man fatally shot after getting into confrontation with women near ‘A’ Mountain
Opting out of Tucson city vaccine mandate
In Tucson, nearly half medical and religious exemptions denied
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on I-10
Man dead after being hit by unmarked PCSD vehicle
Bashas’ to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions with near-normal temperatures for the first weekend of October
KOLD 530 FORECAST OCT 2, 2021
KOLD 5:30 FORECAST OCT. 2, 2021