OREO launches Pokémon limited edition cookies, eBay sellers asking for thousands

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Buyers of the Pokémon x OREO limited edition cookies are going from the store to the internet. Would you pay $10,000 for a cookie? That is what at least one eBay seller is asking for a limited edition Pokémon OREO. It features the rare and mythical “mew” character. Fan say, it is like a Pokémon unicorn. Others are asking top dollar for entire packages of the sweet treats.

According to OREO, There are 16 Pokémon themed OREO cookies to discover. But be aware, some Pokémon are harder to find than others. With a random assortment of Pokémon designs in every package, each package is a chance to find all 16, including one super rare Mythical Pokémon.

