Gov. Ducey to launch new Arizona Cyber Command Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey will open the new Arizona Cyber Command Center at the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) on Monday, Oct. 3.

According to a news release, the center will be a new addition to ACTIC, which was one of the first counterterrorism fusion centers in the U.S. when it opened in 2004.

The new Cyber Command Center will also serve as Arizona’s headquarters for coordinating statewide cybersecurity operations. It will allow federal, state and local governments to respond to cyberattacks and “protect Arizonans from cyber threats.”

