Undefeated Cardinals cruise to victory, defeat Rams in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cardinals cruised to a 4-0 record Sunday afternoon, stopping Matt Stafford and the Rams with a final score of 37-20. The Cardinals became the final undefeated NFC team after an overwhelming victory and are 4-0 for the first time since 2012.

Kyler Murray had a big day, throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for nearly 40 yards. A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins each scored a touchdown, with James Conner rushing for two more. The Rams had no chance of stopping Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 120 yards. The Cardinals dominated on both offense and defense, giving the Rams their first loss of the season.

A 41-yard bomb from Murray to Green opened the floodgates for the Cardinals offense and set the tone for the game. A touchdown from Stafford to Van Jefferson gave the Rams the lead in the first quarter, but the Cardinals quickly took over the rest of the game.

Three more touchdown drives and two field goals from the Cardinals overwhelmed the Los Angeles defense. Byron Murphy Jr. continued to dominate on the defensive end, picking off Stafford to give Murphy Jr. his third interception of the year. A late touchdown in the fourth quarter from Stafford to Robert Woods wasn’t enough to take down the Red Birds.

The Cardinals will travel back home to Glendale to take on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

