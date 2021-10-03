Advertise
Women’s March held in downtown Tucson

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ”Were marching because we’re going to tell men that women can make their own choice sometimes,” said Layla, a Women’s March attendee.

“This is what democracy looks like in Tucson,” said Barbara Jo Mullis, a Women’s March attendee.

Layla and Mullis don’t know each other and are generations apart, but today like many across the U.S., they’re joining forces protesting a Texas abortion law banning the operation after 6 weeks—with no exceptions for rape cases or incest.

“Women’s rights are being stamped upon,” said Matt Dry, a Women’s March Attendee.

The Supreme Court denied a request to block the controversial bill and pro-choice activists like Dry are worried about what this could mean for the country as a whole-- not just Texas.

“Human rights are human rights, no matter what age gender creed or race,” said Dry.

For many we spoke with, the rally was deeply personal, including retired Tucson gynecologist Marilyn Medwied.

“I took care of people during my residency that had unsafe back-alley abortions,” said Medwied. “It’s unfathomable to think about going back to that.”

We did not see any counter protesters at the women’s march in Tucson. Though, there are several pro-life events being held across the country, with many vocal on their stance.

But even as today brings a difference in opinion women at the march say strong attendance is giving them hope.

“It’s very inspiring to see this many people come out,” said Medwied.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

