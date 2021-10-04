UPDATE: One person in custody following incident in downtown Tucson

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was taken into custody and several law enforcement agencies are in downtown Tucson Monday, Oct. 4, following an incident.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the incident happened near 400 North Toole Avenue, which is the Amtrak station.

An eyewitness told KOLD News 13 that two men approached another man on the train and said they wanted to talk to him. All three got off the train and that is when shots were fired.

The TPD is asking people to avoid Toole from North Fourth Avenue to North Sixth.

According to KOLD’s Dan Marries, who is on the scene, the Ronstadt Center was evacuated and shut down earlier.

Dan said at least 84 Amtrak passengers were being loaded onto buses at the Ronstadt Center

DEA agents were on the scene, along with TPD officers and SWAT.

Sun Link said the streetcar “is temporarily unable to reach Downtown and Mercado stops. Service is still available for 4th Ave, University, 2nd St & Helen stations.”

City High School, which is located near the scene at 47 East Pennington Street, was locked down but it was lifted by 9:45 a.m.

