FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to kick off the first week of October!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level area of low pressure will help to spread moisture back into southern Arizona on Monday, leading to a slight chance of a shower later today with better rain chances overnight and into Tuesday. Total rainfall accumulations should be less than 0.10″ with slightly higher amounts possible across the higher elevations east of Tucson. Sunny skies return on Wednesday with a brief warmup!

MONDAY: Highs in the mid 90s. 30% rain/storm chance in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Highs around 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.