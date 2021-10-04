Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to kick off the first week of October!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level area of low pressure will help to spread moisture back into southern Arizona on Monday, leading to a slight chance of a shower later today with better rain chances overnight and into Tuesday. Total rainfall accumulations should be less than 0.10″ with slightly higher amounts possible across the higher elevations east of Tucson. Sunny skies return on Wednesday with a brief warmup!

MONDAY: Highs in the mid 90s. 30% rain/storm chance in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Highs around 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials looking for answers 5 years after girl found in suitcase in Texas with Arizona ties
Death investigation underway in Oro Valley
A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late...
Police: Man fatally shot after getting into confrontation with women near ‘A’ Mountain
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Opting out of Tucson city vaccine mandate
In Tucson, nearly half medical and religious exemptions denied

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 4th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 4th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper level area of low pressure will help spread moisture across southern Arizona
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine across Arizona today and storm chances tomorrow