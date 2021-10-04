Immigration activists confront, follow Kyrsten Sinema into bathroom at ASU

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An organization posted videos on Sunday afternoon of students confronting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema regarding SB1070 and Arizona’s immigration laws and her stance on the national infrastructure bill.

The students in the video can be heard saying Sinema has not been following through on her promises, referencing the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Sinema has criticized.

In the video posted by LUCHA Arizona , a group of students is seen attempting to stop Sinema outside her classroom at ASU’s Downtown Campus to ask her questions about the Build Back Better Agenda on Sunday morning. The group of students then follows Sinema into the bathroom. One student, Blanca, is seen talking to Sinema about the SB1070 law, which is Arizona’s immigration law.

“My name is Blanca. I was brought here to the United States when I was 3 years old. In 2010, both of my grandparents got deported because of SB 1070,” says the student in the video. “I’m here because I definitely believe that we need a pathway to citizenship. My grandfather passed away two weeks ago and I was not able to go to Mexico to visit him because there is no pathway to citizenship.”

Blanca continues, saying they must hold Sinema accountable for her actions. “We need to hold you accountable for what you promised us that you were going to pass when we knocked on doors for you,” said Blanca. Sinema didn’t say anything to the protesters in the bathroom.

Sen. Sinema released a statement on Monday morning about the confrontation.

Statement Following Events at ASU on Sunday pic.twitter.com/4d3BF9P8CO — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 4, 2021

According to LUCHA Arizona, the young woman in the video is a DACA recipient who wanted to say goodbye to her grandfather in Mexico before he passed away. The organization added the same young woman also walked in hot weather conditions, going door-to-door talking to voters about Sen. Sinema back in 2018.

“Like millions of others this young woman is speaking out in this key moment like any of us would do to assure her family will never face separation due to detention and deportation again,” said LUCHA Arizona in a statement. “It has required a tremendous amount of bravery from this young organizer to fight for her family and tell her story to her Senator.”

LUCHA Arizona posted a follow-up tweet, saying they had to take a different approach to get Sinema’s attention. “We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting Sen. Sinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her,” said the tweet. “She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.”

Sinema is then seen on the video leaving the restroom, surrounded by students following her and chanting “build back better, pass the bill! Undocumented, unafraid!” The students then stay outside Sinema’s office and continue chanting.

LUCHA Arizona provided Arizona’s Family with a statement about the incident.

“Senator Sinema has ignored us and all the people who fought hardest to elect her for years. She’s denied our requests, ignored our phone calls, and closed her office to her constituents. She hasn’t had a public event or town hall in years. No one wants to meet with their senator in the restroom. But it seems like there’s a price tag of several hundred thousand dollars to meet with her anywhere else. Even as Sinema refuses to engage with constituents, she’s denying millions of people across the country the dignity and security we deserve. She is the one blocking the path to citizenship, deportation protection, paid family care, climate justice, lower drug costs and so many other things we need.”

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.