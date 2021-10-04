Advertise
Officials looking for answers 5 years after girl found in suitcase in Texas with Arizona ties

(Phoenix Police)
By AZ Family: Jessica Goodman
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The five year anniversary of a young girl found in a suitcase in Texas with possible Arizona ties has prompted law enforcement to reach out to the public in hope of looking for a possible new lead about her and what happened to her.

About five years ago, a unidentified girl was found near the I-45 that connects Dallas and Houston. During their investigation, law enforcement found a pollen on her remains that showed a tie to southeast Arizona, according to a press release from Phoenix police. They say genealogy research say she is also have Native American heritage as well.

“Although it is not 100% certain, it is highly unlikely that the persons involved are from this area given the location of recovery and the pollen analysis.  That is why it is so important that the word be spread again all throughout the southwest US and even northern Mexico.  Any assistance you can provide in getting this story to local/state/national media contacts would be greatly appreciated.”

Officials say she was found in a suitcase and wrapped inside garbage bags inside. No one has stepped forward to identify the little girl now known only as “Madisonville Jane Doe.” They estimate she was dead for 3 to 5 months before she was found. Forensic experts believe she was Caucasian or Hispanic with thick, dark hair. Officials said her body had no signs of trauma and a cause of death hasn’t been determined. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Pollen analysis of her remains suggests she was from the southwest U.S., most likely southeast Arizona, or a nearby region of Mexico. Officials need help identifying the little girl and ask anyone with information about Madisonville Jane Doe to call 1-800-THE-LOST.

