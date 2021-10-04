Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US decides not to open formal probe of Tesla software updates, battery fires

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. automobile safety regulators have denied a petition seeking an investigation into Tesla software updates, saying it’s unlikely a probe would show there’s a safety defect.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday denied the 2019 petition, which alleged that over-the-internet software updates cut battery range in response to battery fires across the globe.

The agency says in documents posted in the Federal Register that it found a pattern of fires in China after the vehicles were charged up at Supercharger fast-charging stations.

But no similar fires were identified in the U.S.

Three noncrash fires outside of China that were cited in the petition either did not start in the battery or were not related to fast charging, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials looking for answers 5 years after girl found in suitcase in Texas with Arizona ties
Death investigation underway in Oro Valley
A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late...
Police: Man fatally shot after getting into confrontation with women near ‘A’ Mountain
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Opting out of Tucson city vaccine mandate
In Tucson, nearly half medical and religious exemptions denied

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
A couple who met a day before the Las Vegas mass shooting has married and has a little daughter.
Couple who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together marries
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $685 million; drawing Monday
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital, police say