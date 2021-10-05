Arizona Capitol dome lit purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Capitol dome was lit purple on Monday night, Oct. 4, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The lighting of the dome is part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Youth, Faith and Family’s seventh annual Lighting Arizona Purple campaign. The campaign is part of Domestic Violence Awareness month and the dome will stay lit at night throughout October.

Maria Fuentes, the director of Youth, Faith and Family, said the conversation of domestic violence is important to have with others. “Lighting the Arizona Capitol dome purple is a sign, a symbol for victims, for survivors, for anyone across the state who sees a building lit purple, that there’s help out there. People are here to support them. They are not alone.”

Ducey also called for others to light their buildings purple in support of all survivors and victims. “Arizona is committed to preventing all forms of domestic abuse, and we will never stop working to support and protect victims and survivors,” said Ducey. “This month, the Arizona State Capitol is lit purple as a symbol of support for victims and survivors — and we encourage businesses, families and organizations to join in lighting our state purple.”

If you are concerned for a friend, family member, coworker, or someone you know may be in an abusive relationship, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For more information about resources, visit ItCanStop.AZ.gov.

