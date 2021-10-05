DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The DEA agent killed in a shooting at the Amtrak station in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, has been identified by several members of the law enforcement community.

According to a tweet from Derek Maltz Sr., who has spent nearly three decades in federal law enforcement, the agent who died is Mike Garbo.

Another tragedy for law enforcement. Everyday the brave warriors hit the streets to keep us all safe. Yesterday, @DEAPHOENIXDiv suffered a huge loss when GS Mike Garbo, SA Fox and a Task Force Officer from Tucson PD were shot. Sadly GS Garbo died from the attack.

RIP 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FSpRnFldTu — Derek Maltz Sr (@derekmaltz_sr) October 5, 2021

Steve Antle, also a former officer, posted to Facebook about Garbo’s death.

Just heard the DEA Agent killed in Tucson, AZ today was a former Metro Police Officer I worked with for years. Mike... Posted by Steve Antle on Monday, October 4, 2021

“Mike Garbo was a good friend, a very nice guy, and an excellent police officer,” Antle wrote. “His loss is not only one for the (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and DEA family, but for our nation. He died protecting us from the flow of illegal drugs coming into the U.S. In my book, he is a hero.”

