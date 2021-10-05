Advertise
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo

One DEA agent was killed and another was injured along with a Tucson Police officer in a...
One DEA agent was killed and another was injured along with a Tucson Police officer in a shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The DEA agent killed in a shooting at the Amtrak station in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, has been identified by several members of the law enforcement community.

According to a tweet from Derek Maltz Sr., who has spent nearly three decades in federal law enforcement, the agent who died is Mike Garbo.

Steve Antle, also a former officer, posted to Facebook about Garbo’s death.

Just heard the DEA Agent killed in Tucson, AZ today was a former Metro Police Officer I worked with for years. Mike...

Posted by Steve Antle on Monday, October 4, 2021

“Mike Garbo was a good friend, a very nice guy, and an excellent police officer,” Antle wrote. “His loss is not only one for the (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and DEA family, but for our nation. He died protecting us from the flow of illegal drugs coming into the U.S. In my book, he is a hero.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

