FIRST ALERT FORECAST: showers and storms possible today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system passes through Arizona today bringing a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Best shot at storms will occur where the morning clouds clear first, mainly from Tucson to areas east. Less than 0.50″ in valley locales, up to 1 to 2″ in the mountains east of Tucson. Dry southwest flow returns Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb back into the 90s. A passing system over the weekend will cool us back into the 80s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Temps fall into the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

