Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics return to TV, to premiere new holiday installment

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with...
Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The “Peanuts” gang will be back on broadcast television this holiday season and will even ring in 2022 with an original New Year’s Eve special.

According to Variety, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

The media outlet says Lucy throws herself a New Year’s Eve party in the new special after learning Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television, Variety reports.

Fans can watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21.

And the gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 19.

The iconic holiday specials will also continue to stream on Apple TV+.

The streaming service also is home to original series “Snoopy in Space” and “The Snoopy Show.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Three Points on Monday, Oct. 4.
Authorities investigating suspicious death in Three Points
A girl was killed while playing inside a parked car at a home in west Phoenix on Saturday.
Girl dies after power window accident inside parked car in Phoenix
Officials looking for answers 5 years after girl found in suitcase in Texas with Arizona ties

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen spoke Tuesday before a Senate hearing.
Facebook whistleblower to Senate: Educating parents
This week was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing...
Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Judge refuses to toss weapons charge against Rittenhouse
George Floyd's third and final memorial will take place Monday in Houston.
Texas agency approves posthumous pardon request for George Floyd in 2004 conviction