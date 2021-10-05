Man accused of killing wife and daughter at Phoenix house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his estranged wife and child in Phoenix on Monday night, Oct. 4.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road at 8:45 p.m. for a report of domestic violence. When officers arrived on the scene they learned that 34-year-old Louis Mouton III came to talk with 32-year-old Lanae Mouton about their estranged relationship.

Police said the conversation ended and Lanae walked into the home with their child, 1-year-old Ava Mouton. Shortly after, Louis kicked in the door and fired several rounds, hitting Lanae and Ava. Both of them were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Louis Mouton was still at the home when officers arrived and was taken into custody. No additional information about possible charges was immediately available.

