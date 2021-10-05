No passengers hurt in train shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heart-stopping moment when shots rang out in an Amtrak train Monday.

A passenger on the train spoke with KOLD about what she saw just moments before the shooting unfolded.

“I was shaking. I was like thinking of my family, everything,” Brianna Bernider said.

She was on the train when the unthinkable happened in just moments. She saw a group of men talking, a conversation that quickly elevated.

“That’s what the two guys said, ‘Let’s step outside and talk about this with the guy.’ So, they stepped out and that’s when I heard gunshots,” she said. “That’s when it all started and they’re like, ‘everyone get down.’ I ducked down and that was it.”

Bernider escaped uninjured and will now be making her way to her destination in Oklahoma, but it was a moment that many present during the shooting will never forget.

Alexys Kamper was waiting to board a different train when she heard gunshots. She told KOLD she then saw passengers from the train frantically running away. She didn’t see the shooter herself, but she describes it as haunting to be so close to the train when those shots rang out. Several bystanders were asked to evacuate the area because of the active shooter.

“I was just like ‘I hope he doesn’t come off the train and come at everybody over here.’ And then the police officers were telling us to go farther that way so we didn’t get hit,” she said.

Kamper says she is feeling safer now that it seems like law enforcement officers have it under control and she hopes all of the passengers made it out safely.

