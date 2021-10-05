Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

No passengers hurt in train shooting

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heart-stopping moment when shots rang out in an Amtrak train Monday.

A passenger on the train spoke with KOLD about what she saw just moments before the shooting unfolded.

“I was shaking. I was like thinking of my family, everything,” Brianna Bernider said.

She was on the train when the unthinkable happened in just moments. She saw a group of men talking, a conversation that quickly elevated.

“That’s what the two guys said, ‘Let’s step outside and talk about this with the guy.’ So, they stepped out and that’s when I heard gunshots,” she said. “That’s when it all started and they’re like, ‘everyone get down.’ I ducked down and that was it.”

Bernider escaped uninjured and will now be making her way to her destination in Oklahoma, but it was a moment that many present during the shooting will never forget.

Alexys Kamper was waiting to board a different train when she heard gunshots. She told KOLD she then saw passengers from the train frantically running away. She didn’t see the shooter herself, but she describes it as haunting to be so close to the train when those shots rang out. Several bystanders were asked to evacuate the area because of the active shooter.

“I was just like ‘I hope he doesn’t come off the train and come at everybody over here.’ And then the police officers were telling us to go farther that way so we didn’t get hit,” she said.

Kamper says she is feeling safer now that it seems like law enforcement officers have it under control and she hopes all of the passengers made it out safely.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Officials looking for answers 5 years after girl found in suitcase in Texas with Arizona ties
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Three Points on Monday, Oct. 4.
Authorities investigating suspicious death in Three Points
A man was fatally shot after getting into a confrontation with two women in Tucson late...
Police: Man fatally shot after getting into confrontation with women near ‘A’ Mountain

Latest News

Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit
Unpredictable flu season ahead
Unpredictable flu season ahead, medical experts encouraging COVID vaccine and flu shot
At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station