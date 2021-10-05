PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Peter Teubner, 85, is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 139 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and tan shorts in the 3700 block of North Swan Road at about 6:30 Tuesday morning, Oct. 5.

He is said to be on foot headed in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on Teubner’s location is urged to call 911.

