TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted against a possible mask mandate for the county’s public and private schools on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The mandate failed by a 3-2 vote.

Happening Now: Pima County Board of Supervisors vote NO for a mask mandate for public and private schools in Pima County @KOLDNews pic.twitter.com/VJDPWB749R — Allie Potter (@alliepottertv) October 5, 2021

No further information was immediately available.

