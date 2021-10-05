Advertise
Timeline: new details emerge from moments surrounding Amtrak shooting

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Video from Virtual Railfan shows people boarding the Amtrak train in downtown Tucson at 7:45 a.m, moments before a man opened fire on the train, killing a DEA agent and injuring two other officers.

7:53 a.m.

Three men are seen stepping off the train. It appears two of the men are law enforcement officers in plain clothes. The third man appears to be a passenger, who is wearing a black hoodie, khaki shorts and white shoes.

7:55 a.m.

It looks like the undercover officers tell the passenger to set his belongings on the ground as a police K-9 and his handler approaches. The K-9 is seen sniffing the bags.

7:57 a.m.

The passenger is allowed to get back on the train with his bags. He is followed by the other two men, who again, appear to be undercover officers.

7:58 a.m.

A different man comes out with other bags and begins to search them. The K-9 approaches the bags and the man goes back into the train, leaving the bags by the K-9 and his handler.

8 a.m.

The first round of shots is heard. The TPD Officer and K-9 run onto the train. Seconds later, the TPD officer and K-9 can be seen running away from the suspect, who is hanging out of the train car and firing at them.

The suspect appears to be wearing a black hoodie, khaki shorts and white shoes, although authorities have not confirmed that this is the same person whose bag was being searched earlier.

8:10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

More officers arrive and more than 15 gunshots can be heard.

8:17 a.m.

Someone can be heard yelling for a tourniquet before passengers are evacuated from the train. More officers, including SWAT, arrive on the scene.

