TPD at scene of officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting took place on the city’s west side on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

According to authorities, the shooting took place east of North Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.

Traffic is restricted on Fort Lowell Road, between Stone Avenue and Fontana Avenue, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.