TPD at scene of officer-involved shooting

Part of Fort Lowell is blocked after the shooting.
Part of Fort Lowell is blocked after the shooting.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting took place on the city’s west side on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

According to authorities, the shooting took place east of North Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.

Traffic is restricted on Fort Lowell Road, between Stone Avenue and Fontana Avenue, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

