Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Three Points on Monday, Oct. 4.
Authorities investigating suspicious death in Three Points
A girl was killed while playing inside a parked car at a home in west Phoenix on Saturday.
Girl dies after power window accident inside parked car in Phoenix
Officials looking for answers 5 years after girl found in suitcase in Texas with Arizona ties

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
Vaccines are here. School’s open. Some parents still agonize.