Bisbee deputy chief resigns after fight, resisting arrest in Phoenix, police say

Christopher "Joey" Long
Christopher "Joey" Long(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bisbee’s deputy police chief has resigned after he allegedly got into a fight with a man and kicked a Phoenix police officer late last month. The fight happened at CityScape in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 23. Court documents said Christopher “Joey” Long pushed a man and then punched him in the face.

When police arrived, investigators said he resisted arrest and kicked the police officer in the chest. Long was taken into custody and booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault, one count of resisting arrest and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Court documents say he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the fight but didn’t elaborate. It’s also unclear what led up to the struggle. According to the Sierra Vista Herald-Review, Long resigned from the Bisbee Police Department on Sept. 27, four days after the arrest. Read the Herald-Review article here.

