Catholic University, Pima Community College dedicate management program

The program is based at PCC’s Downtown Campus.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON AZ - John Garvey, president of The Catholic University of America, joined Pima Community College chancellor Lee Lambert, local business leaders and students on Wednesday, Oct. 6, to formally launch a partnership giving Tucson residents an opportunity to earn a Catholic University bachelor’s degree in management while remaining in Tucson.

The program, based at PCC’s Downtown Campus, was launched in 2020, but the ribbon-cutting was delayed one year because of the pandemic.

Using a hybrid model and a curriculum developed by the higher education partners in consultation with local business leaders, students earn an associate degree with specialized courses from PCC and Catholic’s premier faculty. The credits transfer toward a business degree in general management from Washington D.C.-based Catholic University.

The program also provides students access to paid and credit internships with local employers as early as their first year and opportunities for post-graduate job placement. Students are welcome regardless of religious affiliation.

“When I heard about this innovative Catholic University program, with its desire to form deep partnerships with local Tucson employers, I just had to collaborate,” said Jim Click Jr., president of the Jim Click Automotive Team.

In-person classes at PCC’s Downtown Campus are combined with online classes designed by Catholic University’s faculty in Washington D.C. and led in person with local instructors.

“Even though the university is based in Washington D.C., we appreciate Catholic University’s efforts over the past several years to develop a program that’s highly tailored to local students and serves local workforce needs,” Lambert said. “The applied nature of the business program fits squarely into our philosophy to build theory into practice and connect to local employers.”

The cost of the program is under $10,000, and a $3,000 scholarship toward tuition is available to students.

For more information or to apply, visit www.catholic.edu/tucson or contact Keiran Roche, Program Director at rochek@cua.edu (620) 687-3912 or Samuel Lopez, Recruitment Support Specialist, lopezs@cua.edu (520) 409-6413.

