FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather through the weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will hover near seasonal norms in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clear skies return Wednesday with clouds building in leaving us with partly cloudy skies by Thursday. Daytime temperatures will cool to the low 80s by the weekend. Then another cool down next week into the 70s!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

