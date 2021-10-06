Gov. Ducey orders flags flown at half-staff to honor DEA agent killed in Amtrak shootout

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, Oct. 6, after the death of a DEA agent who was killed during a shooting incident at Tucson’s Amtrak train station.

Michael Garbo was a group supervisor with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He possessed expertise and a manner that “were legendary,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.

The shootout happened Monday, Oct. 4, inside a railcar with passengers on board. Another agent and a Tucson police officer were also injured in the incident. According to Tucson police, it happened as a regional task force of DEA agents and Tucson police officers were conducting a routine check for illegal guns, money, and drugs when they boarded the train.

Ducey’s office released the following statement:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Group Supervisor Michael Garbo’s family, friends and colleagues. The senseless act of violence that took place in Tucson yesterday is a tragedy for our state.

“Every day, law enforcement personnel put their lives on the line to keep Arizona and our nation safe. Group Supervisor Garbo died serving others in that heroic duty. He dedicated his career to protecting our communities from the trafficking of illegal drugs and the crime that accompanies them. He will be remembered for his exceptional service and the deep impact he had on all those who worked with him.

“All of Arizona’s condolences are with his loved ones as well as the law enforcement community. Our prayers are also with the other officers who were injured in this attack. In honor of Group Supervisor Garbo’s life and service, I have ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”

Monday’s tragedy has led workers and others to call for increased security and screening at Amtrak train stations and inside train cars.

