Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

High-altitude balloon test vehicle crashes east of Tucson

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A high-altitude balloon test vehicle flown by a Tucson-based company crashed in the Rincon Mountains east of the city Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

World View Enterprises officials told the Arizona Daily Star that the unmanned flight took off from the company’s headquarters and launch pad south of Tucson International Airport and crashed about 10:30 a.m.

According to the newspaper, World View has been flying unmanned stratospheric balloon missions from its Tucson site and other sites for research and commercial customers since 2014, logging more than 100 missions.

The company announced plans Monday to begin offering $50,000 tourist flights aboard special manned capsules by 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo
At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
The Tucson Police Department said a suspect was transported to the hospital following an...
UPDATE: Suspect transported to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Former conductor: Security lacking on trains.
‘I would never put my family on an Amtrak’

Latest News

Soaring food prices and a struggle to find employees impacting local restaurants
Soaring food prices, struggle to find employees impacting local restaurants
The man was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
TPD investigating midtown homicide
Joaquin is expected to move into the Andean bear habitat later this month.
Joaquin the Andean bear back at Reid Park Zoo
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff