Joaquin the Andean bear back at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reid Park Zoo is “beary” excited to welcome an old friend back.

Joaquin the Andean bear recently came to the zoo as part of the Association of Zoo and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Joaquin was born at Reid Park Zoo in 2002.

Currently, zoo officials say, he’s under a standard quarantine at the zoo’s Animal Health Center, and is expected to move into the Andean bear habitat later this month.

Zoo officials say they will announce when the public can visit him.

