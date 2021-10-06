Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Joaquin the Andean bear back at Reid Park Zoo

Joaquin is expected to move into the Andean bear habitat later this month.
Joaquin is expected to move into the Andean bear habitat later this month.(Reid Park Zoo)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reid Park Zoo is “beary” excited to welcome an old friend back.

Joaquin the Andean bear recently came to the zoo as part of the Association of Zoo and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Joaquin was born at Reid Park Zoo in 2002.

Currently, zoo officials say, he’s under a standard quarantine at the zoo’s Animal Health Center, and is expected to move into the Andean bear habitat later this month.

Zoo officials say they will announce when the public can visit him.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo
At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
The Tucson Police Department said a suspect was transported to the hospital following an...
UPDATE: Suspect transported to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Former conductor: Security lacking on trains.
‘I would never put my family on an Amtrak’

Latest News

In April 2020, a dangerous Pima County inmate not only practiced his escape, but he did it in...
PREVIEW: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle
Gov. Doug Ducey orders flags at state buildings flown at half-staff.
Gov. Ducey orders flags flown at half-staff to honor DEA agent killed in Amtrak shootout
New law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicles
New law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicles