TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene after, they say, a person barricaded themselves in the 17000 block of West Bacabi Place.

Deputies say the person is armed.

Authorities asked those who live in the area to stay inside their homes.

Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternate route.

