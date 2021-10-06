Advertise
PREVIEW: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out

In April 2020, a dangerous Pima County inmate not only practiced his escape, but he did it in...
In April 2020, a dangerous Pima County inmate not only practiced his escape, but he did it in full view of cameras and other inmates.(KOLD News 13)
By Wendi Redman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In April 2020, a dangerous inmate escaped in Pima County.

KOLD Investigative Reporter Wendi Redman has learned the inmate not only practiced his escape, but he also did it in full view of cameras and other inmates.

Somehow, Jose Fernandez was able to fly under the radar of corrections officers.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Wendi will show you the never-before-seen video of the escape while getting answers about how this could happen.

You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or check back this story later tonight.

You can read Wendi’s early investigation into the escapes below:

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

