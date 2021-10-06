PREVIEW: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In April 2020, a dangerous inmate escaped in Pima County.
KOLD Investigative Reporter Wendi Redman has learned the inmate not only practiced his escape, but he also did it in full view of cameras and other inmates.
Somehow, Jose Fernandez was able to fly under the radar of corrections officers.
