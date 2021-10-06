Second man arrested after Sierra Vista shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police have a second man in custody after his and another man’s alleged involvement in a shooting that hit a nearby apartment complex and convenience store on Sunday, Oct. 3.

According to a news release, Edwardo Roman Jr., 23, of Tucson, turned himself in after speaking with detectives late Tuesday afternoon. Authorities arrested Jared Brown, 35, of Sierra Vista, the day before.

Roman faces charges of discharging a weapon in an occupied structure, aggravated assault, endangerment and drive-by shooting. Brown faces charges of discharging a weapon in an occupied residence, disorderly conduct involving weapons, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, authorities said, they were called to the Circle K in response to a report of a “disturbance” between two people.

After those two people got into an altercation, per officers, one party drove away in a vehicle headed west. As the person left, he allegedly began shooting at the other person and their group, who had been riding motorcycle, and someone from that group began shooting back.

Bullets hit two occupied apartments on North Garden, the Circle K, the motorcycles and the vehicle. No one was injured from the shooting.

Detectives were later able to identify two of the motorcyclists.

The next day, tactical teams from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Sierra Vista police and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations searched areas in the 1400 block of Wildflower Drive and the 4500 block of Tranquility Drive, where they found numerous weapons and illegal drugs.

Authorities later searched an area on West Freihage Drive, where the vehicle involved and a pistol was found.

Both men were booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Sierra Vista police say they are searching for a third suspect in the shooting, and anyone with information is urged to call detective Tom Ransford at 520-452-7500.

