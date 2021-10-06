Soaring food prices, struggle to find employees impacting local restaurants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Soaring food prices and a struggle to find employees are causing major challenges for restaurants already hit hard by the pandemic. The National Restaurant Association has found 75 percent of restaurants are having difficulties finding staff.

“I’ve had my restaurant 30 years and never have I gone through this ever,” said Coralie Satta, the owner of Ghini’s in Tucson.

She said costs have risen on almost every product she needs to run the business.

“Beef is up 50%, chicken is up 40%, wings are up over 100%,” she said.

Gabriela Hernandez at La Baguette Bakery, a local spot next door to Ghini’s, said they’re facing similar challenges. Both women said hiring new employees is nearly impossible and at times they’ve had to go without.

“It’s been rough, it’s been rough not having someone to help you,” Hernandez said.

Ghini’s has raised employee wages and is now offering benefits to recruit new hires. Even with these efforts, Satta is fearing for the worst.

“Every single day I am scared for the life of my restaurant. I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s a such a part of me and my staff is my family. I can’t imagine just letting them all go,”

Faced with so many hurdles, these small businesses are continuing to rely on the community for their survival.

“Wow I’m gonna cry, I think it’s really important to support the locals because those big chains are gonna make it and the little mom and pop shops aren’t going might not be there,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.