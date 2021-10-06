Advertise
Teen dies after September car crash

A 19-year-old man died nearly a week after a car crash in Tucson
A 19-year-old man died nearly a week after a car crash in Tucson(unsplash.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 19-year-old man died on Monday, Oct. 4 after he was involved in a wreck in Tucson late last month.

According to Tucson police, 19-year-old Mouayad Mohammed Khairalla succumbed to injuries sustained from the wreck.

On Sept. 27, officers were called around 1:30 a.m. in response to a collision between a gray 2012 BMX X3 and a white 2005 Ford Expedition at the intersection of South Swan Road and East Juarez Street.

Khairalla, the driver of the BMW, and the Ford’s driver and a passenger in the Ford were all taken to St. Joseph’s with serious injuries.

Detectives say they determined the BMW was speeding south on South Swan Road when Khairalla lost control and drove over the median into northbound traffic, where his car hit the Ford.

Police say they have no plans to issue citations or charges from the incident.

