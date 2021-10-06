Advertise
TPD investigating midtown homicide

The man was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information in the death of a 43-year-old man on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

According to a news release, authorities were called to the 3100 block of East 22nd Street after getting reports of a physical fight.

When they arrived, officers said they found the man with obvious signs of trauma. Officers began treating him at the scene before fire medics got there and took over.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as Jesus Camacho.

Detectives say they gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses and determined that Camacho had gotten into an argument that turned physical with someone he knew before he died.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

