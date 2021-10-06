Advertise
TPD seeking missing teenager

Tucson police are searching for 14-year-old Caleb Gonzalez.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

According to authorities, Caleb Gonzalez was last seen walking near East Winsett Street and South Tucson Boulevard. He was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt, green shorts and a SpongeBob face mask.

Police described him as standing at five feet and 10 inches and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

