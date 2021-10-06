TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 west closed near Casa Grande due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Interstate 10 westbound is closed at milepost 188 north of Casa Grande and the left lane of I-10 eastbound is closed due to a crash.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Drivers can get to Phoenix from I-8 west to SR 347 north, or SR 87 north of Riggs Road west to get back on the I-10.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

