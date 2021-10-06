UPDATE: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Tucson say they were called to the 100 block of East Fort Lowell Road after a man reportedly pointed a weapon at a victim.

When officers got there, they said, they found the suspect in a fenced business yard and ordered him to drop the weapon and show his hands numerous times. All of the commands went ignored, police say, before the suspect shot at them and an officer shot back.

The suspect was hit and officers say they began treating him at the scene until Tucson fire medics took over and took him to Banner University Medical Center, where he died. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Donte Lorenzo Laster.

Detectives say they found a gun that had been reported stolen at the scene.

The officer who shot Laster was identified as Officer Michael Cooper, a three-year TPD veteran.

Tucson police detectives are looking into the incident, which is routine in all officer-involved shootings.

