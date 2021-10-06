UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Arizona DPS, two people have died following a crash on I-10 near Casa Grande.

A commercial truck traveled across the median into oncoming traffic and collided with two commercial trucks and several passenger vehicles, causing them to roll over.

The commercial truck that traveled across the median caught on fire after the collision.

Several people with injuries were flown out by helicopter and transported by ground to hospitals.

State troopers will maintain traffic restrictions in the area for several hours while they investigate the reason for the collision.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Interstate 10 westbound is closed at milepost 188 north of Casa Grande and eastbound I-10 is restricted to two lanes.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Drivers can get to Phoenix from I-8 west to SR 347 north, or SR 87 north of Riggs Road west to get back on the I-10.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.