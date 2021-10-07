Advertise
Arizona Senate argues for secrecy of election review records

The government fund is money set aside to help victims of crime. It can be used towards medical...
Arizona Capitol(AZ Family)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A lawyer for the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate told a judge that he would cause permanent damage to the legislative process if he requires lawmakers to release records about the Senate GOP’s review of the 2020 election.

The Senate has released tens of thousands of public records but is withholding about 1,000 that lawmakers say are subject to legislative privilege.

The Senate argues that forcing lawmakers to release the records will prevent them in the future from candidly discussing their positions.

But watchdog group American Oversight says the records are not privileged because they don’t apply to specific legislation or legislative business.

Maricopa County Superior Court judge Michael Kemp says he’ll rule before the end of next week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

