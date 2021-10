TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A deadly crash on I-10 west of Benson is causing delays for westbound traffic, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, said the right lane is blocked at Milepost 297, near Mescal.

I-10 WB past Benson: The right lane is blocked at milepost 297 due to a crash. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/onxnUlclQ5 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 7, 2021

Traffic Issue Interstate 10 Causing Delays There is a fatal accident on I 10 westbound mile post 297 causing traffic to be backed up. Please be patient and pay attention to road conditions. Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Thursday, October 7, 2021

